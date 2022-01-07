Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$14.10 Average PT from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of APR.UN stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.42. 24,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,285. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$10.56 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.10.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

