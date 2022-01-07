Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 5,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

