Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBNH shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Clarus Securities reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GBNH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $59.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth $7,412,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

