$357.30 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post sales of $357.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.90 million. HubSpot reported sales of $252.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,860 shares of company stock worth $50,778,844. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock traded down $17.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $507.50. 19,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,317. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -305.72 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

