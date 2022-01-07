ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $348,961.92 and $688.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00212583 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00036904 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.37 or 0.00481902 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00087669 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

