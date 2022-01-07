Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS TCNGF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

