Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.