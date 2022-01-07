The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in December

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MXF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,787. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
