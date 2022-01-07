The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in December

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MXF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,787. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth $154,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 31.7% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

