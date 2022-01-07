BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.96. 946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $19.21.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.
