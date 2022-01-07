BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.96. 946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

