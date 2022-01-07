Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.86

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.86 and last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 54332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

