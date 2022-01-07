Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 431,094 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.24.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,701.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.