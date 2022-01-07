Zacks Investment Research Lowers Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Hold

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,375 shares of company stock worth $861,225 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Welbilt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,681,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

