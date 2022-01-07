Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Decreases By 50.0%

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $649,000.

Shares of RNLC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

