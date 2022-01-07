Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.