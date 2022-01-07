General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GAM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.36. 161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,403. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter worth $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

