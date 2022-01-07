ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Down 35.6% in December

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ICCC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. 92 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.