ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Down 35.6% in December

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ICCC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. 92 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ImmuCell by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmuCell by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in ImmuCell during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmuCell by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

