PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,524 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

