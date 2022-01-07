PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKBK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $25,572.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $63,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,882 shares of company stock valued at $198,091. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

