PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $306.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

