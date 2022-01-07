SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE opened at $58.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

