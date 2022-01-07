$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,403. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

