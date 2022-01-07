Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report $10.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.79 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $10.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $38.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.48 billion to $40.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $212.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

