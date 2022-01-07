Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) PT Raised to C$11.50

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARGTF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. increased their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

