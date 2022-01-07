PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 606,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 358,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWFL. TheStreet lowered PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PWFL stock remained flat at $$4.92 on Friday. 1,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,848. The company has a market cap of $176.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

