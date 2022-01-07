Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:SHMAY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.06. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

See Also: Street Name

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.