Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:SHMAY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.06. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

