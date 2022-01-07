Craig Hallum Downgrades Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to Hold

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VCRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. 220,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -329.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,665 shares of company stock worth $2,008,886. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

