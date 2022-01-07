Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$195.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNV. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.21.

FNV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,871. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.31. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

