Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,330 shares of company stock worth $57,601 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

