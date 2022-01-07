Xponance Inc. Sells 93 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

LHCG opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.09. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.