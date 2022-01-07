Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.