The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AES by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in AES by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.