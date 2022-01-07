Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.
CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.
Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
