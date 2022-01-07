Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.