Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $122.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $3.71 on Friday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.14. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

