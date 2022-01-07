Xponance Inc. Sells 646 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,331,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

