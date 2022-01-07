Xponance Inc. Sells 646 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

CC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

