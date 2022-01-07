Reviewing ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) & Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ENEVA S A/S and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity 0 0 4 0 3.00

Biotricity has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 85.95%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Biotricity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Risk & Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology, is comprised of a monitoring device and software components, which is made available to the market, in order to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

