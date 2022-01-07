SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) versus Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Critical Analysis

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% Greenlight Capital Re 5.95% 7.61% 2.51%

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Greenlight Capital Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.53 $143.52 million $2.51 3.35 Greenlight Capital Re $484.09 million 0.55 $3.87 million $0.99 7.90

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SiriusPoint and Greenlight Capital Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Greenlight Capital Re on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

