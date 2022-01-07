Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00. The company traded as high as C$42.12 and last traded at C$41.55, with a volume of 6946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.31.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Paul G. Smith bought 800 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.77 per share, with a total value of C$33,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at C$505,417. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $67,720.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 38.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$92.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

