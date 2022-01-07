14,442 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $2,369,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,810,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

