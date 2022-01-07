Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Discovery worth $25,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after acquiring an additional 996,055 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,172,000 after acquiring an additional 681,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Discovery by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,257 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK opened at $25.12 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

