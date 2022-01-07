Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,099 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.84% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $25,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of COOP opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

