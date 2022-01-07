SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Up 33.4% in December

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,800 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,307. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 24.3% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

