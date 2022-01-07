Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Down 2.2%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU)’s share price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.56 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 144.10 ($1.94). 1,449,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,227,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.40 ($1.99).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.01%.

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

