Short Interest in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Decreases By 55.4%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SKYA remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. 150,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Skydeck Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.