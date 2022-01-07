Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,118 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Repay were worth $26,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Repay by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter worth $303,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Repay by 5.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Repay by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,798,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repay by 0.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Repay alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.75. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.