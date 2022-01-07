Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,118 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Repay were worth $26,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth $213,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Repay by 32.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Repay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of RPAY opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.75. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

