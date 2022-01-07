Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 632,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,177 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $28,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after buying an additional 101,394 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

