Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 632,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

