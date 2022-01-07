Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Down 5.9%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 8,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 525,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Driven Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $2,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

