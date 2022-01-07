1World One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,050.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $6,050.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 1World

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

